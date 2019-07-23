METZ--Elaine Marilyn, passed away at age 89 on July 21st after courageously battling lung cancer for three and a half years. She was the beloved wife of Sheril for 66 years, cherished mother of Diane and Bruce, Dovid and Rachel and Yisroel and Faye, adored grandmother of Dani and Josh, Ricki and Michael, Yacov and Shani, Chaim Shlomo and Frumi, Aliza and Yehuda, Rena and Michael, Eliyahu and Bayla, Shira and Yisroel Meir, Atara and Yoav, Rafi and Ephraim and loving great-grandmother to so many great-grandchildren. She was the Matriarch of our family. Her warmth, wisdom and humility were exemplary and a lesson for all of us. She will always be loved and will remain forever in our hearts. Shiva will be observed at her home from Tuesday - Thursday12:00-9:00 and Friday 9-2:00. Donations can be made in her memory to Lido Beach Synagogue.



