ELAINE RABINOWITZ (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELAINE RABINOWITZ.
Service Information
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Sharon Gardens
Valhalla, NY
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
170 West End Avenue
New York, NY
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
170 West End Avenue
New York, NY
View Map
Shiva
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
170 West End Avenue
New York, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

RABINOWITZ--Elaine, 88, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of White Plains, NY, passed away on April 24, 2019. Born in the Bronx, NY, on February 15, 1931, is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jacob Rabinowitz, her three daughters, Randy Rabinowitz, Amy Meltzer (Craig), Gail Rabinowitz (Adam Simon), and her four grandchildren Alex, Max, Noah, and Ella. She was predeceased by her brothers Melvin and Jerome Gellman. Elaine was a retired New York City public school teacher, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and player of tennis, golf and bridge. A graveside funeral will be held at Sharon Gardens, Valhalla, NY on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2pm. Donations in Elaine's name to a would be appreciated. Friends and family are welcome to attend a graveside service on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2pm at Sharon Gardens, Valhalla, NY. The family will observe shiva Sunday - Tuesday from 5-8pm at 170 West End Avenue, New York, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations