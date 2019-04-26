RABINOWITZ--Elaine, 88, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of White Plains, NY, passed away on April 24, 2019. Born in the Bronx, NY, on February 15, 1931, is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jacob Rabinowitz, her three daughters, Randy Rabinowitz, Amy Meltzer (Craig), Gail Rabinowitz (Adam Simon), and her four grandchildren Alex, Max, Noah, and Ella. She was predeceased by her brothers Melvin and Jerome Gellman. Elaine was a retired New York City public school teacher, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and player of tennis, golf and bridge. A graveside funeral will be held at Sharon Gardens, Valhalla, NY on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2pm. Donations in Elaine's name to a would be appreciated. Friends and family are welcome to attend a graveside service on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2pm at Sharon Gardens, Valhalla, NY. The family will observe shiva Sunday - Tuesday from 5-8pm at 170 West End Avenue, New York, NY.



