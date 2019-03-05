ROSENBERG--Elaine G. Beloved wife of the late Irwin Rosenberg, devoted mother of Bobbie (Lew) Frankfort and Ellen (Shep) Goldfein, loving grandmother of Leslie Saland, Tamara Odinec, Briana Holden, Sam Frankfort, Joshua Goldfein and Alana Frankfort, adoring great-grandmother of eleven. Service 11am, Tuesday at Temple Emanu-el of Closter, 180 Piermont Road, Closter, NJ. Memorial contributions may be directed to American Kidney Fund.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELAINE ROSENBERG.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 5, 2019