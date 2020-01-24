Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELAINE ROSENBERG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROSENBERG--Elaine Lois. August 7, 1921 - January 22, 2020, passed away in New York City at the age of 98. She is survived by her two daughters, Elisabeth Clark and Marianne Rosenberg, and by her beloved grandchildren, Alexander Clark, Paul Clark, Maia Hirschler and Pierre Hirschler, as well as her two sons-in-law, George Clark and Burt Ovrut. A daughter of Frederik Sobel and Martha Bauman Sobel, she was born and raised in New York City. She married Richard Pinner in November 1943, an American B17 pilot who was killed in the European Theater of Operations in January 1945. During World War II, she worked as an aircraft riveter in California, and then at the Department of Censorship in New York City. On February 29, 1948, she married Alexandre Paul Rosenberg, the son of Parisian art dealer Paul Rosenberg. Until Alexandre's untimely death in 1987, she shared his life in the art world and his connoisseurship, including his interest in rare manuscripts. She met and befriended many celebrated artists represented by Paul Rosenberg & Co., including Picasso, Marie Laurencin, Graham Sutherland, and Giacomo Manzu. She actively pursued the family's continued quest for restitution of Nazi looted art and succeeded in highlighting the issue. She remained an active Fellow of The Morgan Library which she continued to support in honor of her late husband. She was also deeply involved with the Museum of Modern Art and the Cloisters of The Metropolitan Museum of Art of New York. With her husband, she developed a lifelong love of sailing which she happily indulged in until the age of 95, from small boats to larger cruising yachts (all named Diola in remembrance of her husband's childhood dog) in Newport, RI, her summer home. She was a member of the New York Yacht Club. The funeral will be private in Newport, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor her life would be gratefully received at The Morgan Library in New York or at The Redwood Library in Newport, Rhode Island.



