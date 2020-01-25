ROSENBERG--Elaine L. The Trustees, Fellows, and staff of the Morgan Library & Museum mourn the loss of Mrs. Alexandre P. Rosenberg, Life Trustee and longtime member of the Director's Roundtable and the Medieval and Renaissance Manuscripts Visiting Committee. Elaine was a generous supporter of the Morgan's exhibitions and acquisitions. In 2008, she donated the Prayer Book of Claude de France, the most important such acquisition of its type in recent history. Elaine was charming, witty, and exceedingly elegant. She was admired as a tireless crusader for the restitution of art stolen from the family during WWII. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family. Lawrence R. Ricciardi, Pres. Colin B. Bailey, Dir.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 25, 2020