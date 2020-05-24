ROSENTHAL--Elaine Joy, 96, of New York City, passed away on May 4, of suspected COVID19 at an assisted living community in Yonkers, N.Y. She was born on March 26, 1924 in New York City to Ben and Leona (nee Chaiken) Fox. She is survived by her children Elisabeth, James and John; her adored grandchildren Cara and Andrew Eckholm and Anton Rosenthal; as well as a stable of devoted nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Martin, and her sisters Charlotte and Barbara. She graduated from New York University and entered the workforce as a fashion copywriter. Widowed at a young age with three young children, she resumed her career in fashion with determination and fortitude, eventually serving as design director and an executive with a number of national brands. She will be remembered by her friends and business associates not just for her good taste, but also for her generosity as a mentor and her fondness for the color red. Throughout her long life, she was an intrepid traveler, collecting art and artifacts. In her retirement she became certified as an art appraiser and was a co-owner of a Soho Gallery. A memorial service will be held when travel restrictions allow.





