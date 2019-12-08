SCHECHTER-- Elaine Abrams. passed away peacefully on December 5th, 2019 surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Aaron Schechter. Loving mother to three daughters, Annie Kasper (Tom), Sarah Gill (Tony) and Betsy Waters (Andrew). Mom-mom to grandchildren Rebecca (Scott Heiser), Caroline, and Priscilla Kasper, Maxwell (Katie Masi Waters) and Sam Waters, Oliver Gill. Brother to Martin Abrams (Ellen). Elaine enjoyed many years in Westport, CT where she loved to swim in Long Island Sound and the last 20 years in New York City where she pursued her passion for painting. Donations to Baruch College Fund/Aaron Schechter Scholarship Fund, One Bernard Baruch Way, Box A-1603, NY, NY 10010. Information at: [email protected]
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 8, 2019