ELAINE WOLFENSOHN
WOLFENSOHN--Elaine. The Board of Trustees and staff of Carnegie Hall mourn the loss of Lady Elaine Wolfensohn, beloved wife of Trustee and Chairman Emeritus Sir James D. Wolfensohn. Elaine was a cherished member of the Carnegie Hall family for nearly half a century, providing staunch support in particular to Sir James as he oversaw the historic renovation of Carnegie Hall in the mid-1980s. We will always remember Elaine for her gracious smile and passionate love of music, and her presence at the Hall will be greatly missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Sir James and to the entire Wolfensohn family. Robert F. Smith, Chairman; Sanford I. Weill, President; Clive Gillinson, Executive & Artistic Director


Published in New York Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
