ELAINE WOLFENSOHN
WOLFENSOHN--Elaine. The American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Board of Directors and Staff mourn the passing of our esteemed Board Member and Past President Elaine Wolfensohn. Elaine was a dedicated supporter whose generosity, leadership and commitment to AFIPO's mission will contribute to the international impact of the Israel Philharmonic for generations to come. Our heartfelt sympathy to her husband James, children Naomi (Jascha), Adam (Jen) and Sara (Neil) and the entire family. We shall always fondly remember Elaine as a dear friend and true patron of the arts. Zubin Mehta, Itzhak Perlman, Lahav Shani, Pinchas Zukerman Co-Chairmen Helgard Field Lion, Irwin Field Co-Presidents Tricia Pantzer, Chairman of the Executive Committee Sara Fabrikant, Jane Stern Lebell, Claudio Pincus, Eta Somekh, Marilyn Ziering, Richard Ziman, Vice-Presidents Danielle Ames Spivak, Executive Vice President & CEO


Published in New York Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
