ELAINE WOLFENSOHN

WOLFENSOHN--Elaine Ruth. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Elaine Ruth Wolfensohn, beloved wife of James. Elaine was deeply passionate about helping the Jewish community, especially Holocaust survivors. We extend our heartfelt condolences to James, her children Naomi (Jascha Preuss), Sara (Neil Mayle), and Adam (Jennifer Small), and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





