Or Copy this URL to Share

Share ELAINE's life story with friends and family

Share ELAINE's life story with friends and family

WOLFENSOHN--Elaine. 50 years of cherished friendship and so many memories. We will always remember Elaine with love and admiration. With heartfelt sympathy to her beloved family. Lovingly, Paula, Matthew, Lili





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store