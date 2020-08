Or Copy this URL to Share

WOLFENSOHN--Elaine. Our world has lost a beautiful, kind, sensitive, intelligent, passionate, achiever of so much. Elaine was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and overall, a wonderful human being. Dalia and Elaine were exceptional friends, and we know that they are together again in some better place. Larry, Ashley, Tracy, and the entire Leeds family send their love and sympathy to Jim, Naomi, Sara, and Adam. Larry





