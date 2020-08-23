WOLFENSOHN--Elaine. We mourn profoundly the passing of Elaine Wolfenson. A woman of extraordinary grace, kindness and intelligence, Elaine inspired countless numbers of people of all ages, background and interests, urging them on in their accomplishments. Elaine's kindnesses created an oasis of civilization in a difficult world in which those who loved her could thrive. Along with her loving family, we grieve the loss of our great and good friend, Elaine Wolfensohn. Dick, Barbara, Elizabeth, and Nick Debs





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store