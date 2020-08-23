WOLFENSOHN--Elaine. 1937-2020. The board of trustees, staff, and entire Carnegie Corporation of New York community extend their deepest condolences to James Wolfensohn and his family for the loss of his wife, Elaine Wolfensohn. She died August 19, 2020, in New York City at the age of 83, following a brief illness. James is a former trustee of the Corporation and a 2017 recipient of the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy. Elaine was a dynamic and longstanding advocate of education and the arts. During her husband's terms as president of the World Bank, she helped make early childhood development and gender equity international priorities. Elaine served as a dedicated advisor on numerous boards, ranging from the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, to Teachers College at Columbia University, to the Institute for Advanced Study's Park City Mathematics Institute. In addition to her husband, Elaine is survived by her daughter Naomi and husband Jascha, daughter Sara and husband Neil, son Adam and wife Jennifer, and seven grandchildren. Governor Thomas H. Kean, Chair, Board of Trustees, Carnegie Corporation of New York; Vartan Gregorian, President, Carnegie Corporation of New York





