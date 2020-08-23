1/
ELAINE WOLFENSOHN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOLFENSOHN--Elaine. 1937-2020. The board of trustees, staff, and entire Carnegie Corporation of New York community extend their deepest condolences to James Wolfensohn and his family for the loss of his wife, Elaine Wolfensohn. She died August 19, 2020, in New York City at the age of 83, following a brief illness. James is a former trustee of the Corporation and a 2017 recipient of the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy. Elaine was a dynamic and longstanding advocate of education and the arts. During her husband's terms as president of the World Bank, she helped make early childhood development and gender equity international priorities. Elaine served as a dedicated advisor on numerous boards, ranging from the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, to Teachers College at Columbia University, to the Institute for Advanced Study's Park City Mathematics Institute. In addition to her husband, Elaine is survived by her daughter Naomi and husband Jascha, daughter Sara and husband Neil, son Adam and wife Jennifer, and seven grandchildren. Governor Thomas H. Kean, Chair, Board of Trustees, Carnegie Corporation of New York; Vartan Gregorian, President, Carnegie Corporation of New York


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved