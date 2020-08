WOLFENSOHN--Elaine. How can we describe this remarkable lady? Elaine was a dear friend, role model and teacher. She was brilliant, yet down to earth, sharing her passions and love of learning with all her friends. The profound impact she had on the lives of our entire family was immeasurable. We mourn the loss of this great lady and express our deepest sympathy to the entire Wolfensohn family. Rochelle and David Hirsch





