WOLFENSOHN--Elaine. The Board of Directors and staff of The Jerusalem Foundation, Inc., mourn the passing of Elaine Wolfensohn, wife of James Wolfensohn, the esteemed past Chair of our Board. The Wolfensohns supported and endorsed the work of the Foundation for many years, helping to build Jerusalem as a global model for diversity, inclusion, and cross-communal engagement. We send our deepest sympathies to Jim and to his family. Alan G. Hassenfeld, Chairman of the Board James S. Snyder, Executive Chairman





