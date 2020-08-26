WOLFENSOHN--Elaine. The Wolfensohn Family mourns the passing of Elaine Wolfensohn on August 19th, 2020. She was the beloved wife of James Wolfensohn, mother of Sara (Neil Mayle), Naomi (Jascha Preuss) and Adam (Jennifer Small), sister of Edward Botwinick (Victoria Brown) and grandmother of Benjamin, Samuel, Isabella, Natan, Ariella, Micah and Elijah. We are grateful to all those who have supported the family and reflected upon her wisdom, vitality, integrity, judgement, compassion, humor, loyalty and unassuming grace. We admire her life-long commitment to early childhood education, classical music, Israel, Jewish pluralism and gender and racial equality. Most of all, we are grateful for her lifelong and limitless commitment to her family. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations in her memory to the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty or to the food pantry of your choice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store