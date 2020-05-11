ELAYNE FRIEDMAN
FRIEDMAN--Elayne Sercus, of Rye Brook, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on May 9, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of Howard J. Friedman of blessed memory. Loving mother of Jan Constantine, James Friedman and Patty Friedman, grandmother of 10 and great- grandmother of three (and another on the way). A graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Sharon Gardens, Valhalla, NY on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11am, burial to follow.


Published in New York Times on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sharon Gardens
