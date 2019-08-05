1924 - 2019
Eleanor A. Pearson, 94, died peacefully in her room at the skilled-nursing unit, Kendal at Longwood, her continuing care retirement community, Kennett Square, PA. She will be remembered as a feminist, Democrat, good friend, mother, businesswoman, tennis player, artist, and tap dancer. She was beloved for her easy conversation and warm smile.
A native New Yorker, Eleanor grew up in the Sunnyside Gardens Historic District, one of the first planned communities in the U.S. She was a long-time resident of Glen Head, Long Island before moving to Kendal, and for 20 years owned a second home in Vero Beach, FL.
Eleanor was predeceased by a daughter, Laurie Deuel, and is survived by four children, Barbara and Mickey Pearson, John Deuel and Lisa Deuel Lachot, seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made in Eleanor's name to Planned Parenthood®.
