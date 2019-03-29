BONZANI--Eleanor. The Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers of James Lenox House Association and Carnegie East House convey their sincere condolences to our Board President, Andrew Bonzani, and his family, on the passing of Andrew's beloved mother, Eleanor Bonzani. The Board honors the life of Eleanor Bonzani and extends its deepest sympathy to her family. Respectfully, James Lenox House Association and Carnegie East House Board Members; Joseph H. Girven, Executive Director
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELEANOR BONZANI.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2019