BURLINGHAM-- Dr. Eleanor McCormick, died on September 26 of complications from glioblastoma. She would have been 66 on September 29. In 1995, she received her M.D. from Albert Einstein Medical College and went on to specialize in child and adolescent psychiatry. Starting in 2001, she worked at North General Hospital, and there became Chair of the Department of Psychiatry in 2005. From 2008 until last year she was in private practice. She graduated from Kirkland College in 1976 with a B.A. in Literature. She was a great healer, much loved by patients, esteemed by colleagues, and cherished by those whose lives she touched. Nell will be sorely missed. She is survived by her husband Charles Doubleday, her sister Caroline Burlingham Ellis and brothers Bo and William Burlingham.



