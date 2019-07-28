CAPSON--Eleanor M., of Pompano Beach, FL, passed away July 19, 2019. Graveside services were held at Mount Moriah Cemetery, Kansas City, MO with a memorial in Pompano Beach on August 14th. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Albert H. and Clara H. Beiler, Eleanor graduated from Erasmus Hall High School and Brooklyn College, and earned her masters at Columbia. Before she was a biology teacher in the New York City school system, she worked for the Signal Corps and the Brooklyn Navy Yard. She was an assistant principal at John Wilson Junior High School 211 and later was principal of P.S. 198, both in Brooklyn. In 2001, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Arthur. A. Capson, who retired after being Special Assistant to the Chancellor of the NYC Schools and principal of JHS 178 Brooklyn. They were proud of being sent by the State Department to study the Marshall Plan in Europe in 1948. Throughout their lives, they traveled all over the world to six continents and were longtime Chautauquans. She is survived by her daughter, Alice J. Capson and granddaughter Beth Lipoff (both of Overland Park, KS); grandson Jules Lipoff (Renee Garcia) (Philadelphia, PA); great-granddaughters Zadie and Tess; niece Karen Littell (Daniel Docher) and grand- nieces Jenna and Kayla (Santa Rosa, CA) and nephew Stephen Capson (Jim Rixner) and sister (Grace Littell) (New York City).



