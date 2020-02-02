FAYE--Eleanor Eaton, MD, FACS, ophthalmologist and leader in the field of low vision, died on January 7, 2020, in New York City. She was 96. Dr. Faye received her medical degree from Stanford University School of Medicine and was the first woman resident at Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital. She was affiliated with Lighthouse Guild (then known as Lighthouse International) for 60 years, as Medical Director, Ophthalmological Advisor and Director of Low Vision Services at various points in her career. Dr. Faye is survived by two sisters, Margaret Faye Morgan and Charlotte F. Sharp, six nieces, two nephews and many grand and great-grandnieces and nephews.



