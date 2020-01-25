HENDERSON-- Eleanor Robinson, passed on January 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her husbands' Marvin G. Robinson and Seymour Henderson. She is survived by her children June (Martin) and Peter (Mary) and her two grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. She is also survived by her significant other Melvin Margulis. Ellie was born and raised in New York City and attended Hunter Model, graduated from the Ethical Fieldston School and from Syracuse University. She was a graphic designer who started and continued to run her own business for over 60 years. She was a longtime member of Fairview Country Club and was an avid and accomplished tennis, paddle tennis and bridge player. Ellie loved life and enjoyed being with people. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral details to be arranged by Ballard-Durand located in White Plains, NY.



