LAZARE--Eleanor. Eleanor Lazare, age 99 passed away peacefully at her home in Scarsdale, NY on September 12. Daughter of Jules Endler and Rose Sobol, and later adopted by Benjamin Sobol after the death of her mother Rose, when Ellie was just 15. She was married to Oliver Lazare for more than 76 years until his passing nine months ago. Beloved mother and grandmother, she was survived by sons, Steven and his wife, Linda, and Peter and his wife, Carla; grandchildren, Lindsay and Adam Lowell from her predeceased daughter, Robin. A Graduate of Wellesley College, she married Oliver in 1943. Ellie was an ardent story teller and keeper of the family history. We never tired of hearing her lively accounts of Sobol and Lazare tales, which included more than 89 years of Ellie and Ollie stories. Always an active athlete and then a dedicated golfer, Ellie gave back to the game of golf by actively participating in many golf related organizations. Ellie used to say "I'm just an average golfer with an above average interest in the game." Nevertheless, she was always competitive and won the Club Championship at Metropolis Country Club twice (1965 and 1984). She was associated with the Metropolis Country Club since 1935 when she first began to play golf. She participated on many MCC committees, and in the early 80's Ellie was invited to become the first woman to serve on the Club's Board and the Admissions Committee. She always treasured the many long-lasting relationships that she and Ollie made on and about the links at Metropolis and elsewhere. Dedicated to improving the game she loved, and enhancing the experience of all who participated in it, she served as President of the Women's Tri-county Golf Association (1969-71), and as President of the Women's Metropolitan Golf Association (1977-78). She, perhaps, received her greatest joy from serving as director, and for many years on the board, of the Westchester Golf Association Caddie Scholarship Fund, providing young men and women with the opportunity to pursue a college education. In 2000 she and Oliver, jointly received the Metropolitan Golf Association Distinguished Service Award, as recognition of their many contributions to the game of Golf. Eleanor will be greatly missed by all who knew her and all whose lives she touched. Donations in her honor can be made to The Westchester Golf Association Caddie Scholarship Fund.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store