1928 - 2019

Eleanor Mandell Nelson, 90, of West Hempstead, NY passed away peacefully at home with her children by her side on May 6, 2019. Eleanor was born in Detroit on November 29, 1928. At an early age, she displayed a love and talent for the piano, which she studied first at Cass Technical High School in Detroit, followed by a full scholarship to the Julliard School of Music.

She made her first appearance as a soloist with the Detroit Symphony at the age of fifteen, followed by appearances with the Chicago and Cleveland Orchestras. She toured under the auspices of the National Music League and Concert Artists Guild. Included in her many New York appearances were performances at Merkin Recital Hall, WQXR, NYC and Weill Recital Hall among others.

In addition to her performance career, Mrs. Nelson was a noted educator serving on the piano, piano ensemble and pedagogy faculties at Montclair State University, NJ, and the piano and theory faculties of Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn, NY. As well, she was a long-standing faculty member at Julliard School's Pre-College Division from 1975-2011.

Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Stanley Nelson and daughter in law, Diane Morris Nelson. She is survived by her children Richard Nelson (Judi Brown), Marsha Pesavento, (Ray), five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

