McBRIDE--Eleanor A. (Turner), Age 84, of Doylestown, PA passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side after a five year fight against Cancer on October 26, 2019. The daughter of Thomas and Kathleen Turner was born in the Bronx on October 25, 1935. She is survived by her loving husband Tom of more than 55 years, her four children, seven grandchildren, a sister Patricia and a brother William. She will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her name may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Road, Doylestown, PA 18902. For further information regarding funeral services, please visit: www.Fluehr.com
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 3, 2019