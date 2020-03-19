NOBILETTI--Eleanor. Musante, of New York City peacefully passed away in her home on March 17, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones. Eleanor was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 18, 1916 to John and Emma Musante. She married Caesar Nobiletti, NYC real estate attorney, on May 4, 1946 and lived in NYC and Forest Hills Gardens, NY. Eleanor is survived by her five children, Ann Rodi of Burr Ridge, IL, Michael C. Nobiletti of Westhampton Beach, NY, Jane Nobiletti of NYC, Donna LaSala of NYC, Paula Nobiletti of NYC, six loving grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, cousin, Rosemary Kusky and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Musante. Eleanor graduated with a Home Economics degree from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York where she was Valedictorian. She subsequently began her career as a Dietitian at Southampton Hospital in Southampton, NY and continued her career as the Director of Food Photography at McCall's Magazine and Test Kitchen Associate at General Foods in NYC. Private funeral services will be held on Friday, March 20 at St. Vincent Ferrer Church in NYC.



