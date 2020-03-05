SPITZER--Eleanor. The family of Eleanor Spitzer commemorates the one-year anniversary of her passing on January 20, 2019 at 96 years of age. On her birthday, March 5th, Eleanor will be celebrated by her sister, Phyllis Lynd, and by many cousins, close friends and devoted students. Eleanor loved literature, music, art and dance, but her countless acts of kindness endeared her to all. In her memory, trees have been planted in Israel. [email protected]
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 5, 2020