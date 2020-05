STENGEL--Eleanor. A vivacious, fun-loving wife and mother who became a respected psychotherapist died on April 29, at the age of 91. She was the beloved wife of Robert, the adoring mother of Nina and Rick, and a doting grandmother to Amanda, Claudia, Gabe and Anton. She had so many friends who loved her. She will be missed by all.





