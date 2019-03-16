SUSSMAN--Eleanor, Age 85, of New Rochelle, NY, died peacefully at home March 11, 2019. Ellie (known professionally as Dr. Rutstein) was the daughter of the late Louis and Sarah (Paterlasky) Rutstein. She is survived by her husband Gilbert Sussman, daughter Susanna Sussman, son-in-law Warren Gottlieb, grandson Benjamin Gottlieb and granddaughter Sarabeth Gottlieb. Ellie graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Cornell University in 1955 and earned her PhD with distinction in clinical psychology from NYU in 1970. Helping others was her life's work. She was cherished and will be missed. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 16, 2019