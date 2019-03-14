Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELEANOR VAN HOOGSTRATEN. View Sign

VAN HOOGSTRATEN-- Eleanor Colson Curtis, died on March 11 at the age of 92, at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, NY, where she had been in hospice care. She graduated from the Madeira School in McLean, Virginia in 1944 and from Wellesley College in 1948. She was a long-time resident of Bronxville, NY and Thompson, CT and was the widow of Jan S.F. van Hoogstraten, her husband of 58 years. She is survived by her son, David of Washington, DC (his wife, Michelle Kayon and grandchildren Daniel and Julia) and her son, Nicholas of Hastings, NY (his wife, Sarah Brockus and grandchildren Anya and Naomi) and an extended family in the U.S. and the Netherlands.



