ELEANORE MACHLOWITZ

Service Information
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA
18966
(215)-927-5800
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Montefiore Cemetery (Sect.1)
Jenkintown, NY
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
daughter's residence
Shiva
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
daughter's residence
Obituary
MACHLOWITZ--Eleanore. June 9, 2019. Age 96. Mother of Marilyn (Edward Katz) and David (Sheryl Steinberg Machlowitz). Grandmother of Jennifer, Karen, Kevin. Predeceased by her husband, Roy. Innovative, imaginative educator and traveler always ahead of her time. Graveside Service on Tuesday, 1pm precisely, Montefiore Cemetery, Jenkintown, PA 19046. Shiva Wednesday at her daughter's residence 3pm-5pm and 7pm-9pm. Contributions www.jfr.org Goldsteins', Rosenberg's, Raphael-Sacks, Inc.
Published in The New York Times on June 10, 2019
