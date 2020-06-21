ELFI ALVIN

ALVIN--Elfi "Winnie" von Kantzow Alvin, died peacefully in her sleep at home on Friday, June 12, at the age of 98 with family by her side. Born in Sweden in 1922, Elfi studied scenic and costume design at the art academies of Stockholm, Vienna, Budapest, Milan and Paris and was resident designer at Vasateatern, Stockholm before embracing Broadway and New York in 1948. She was the 2nd woman in the United Scenic Artist's Union, and designed many sets for theatre and CBS television before a second career as Interior Designer with Ellen McCluskey Associates. Later in life Elfi curated over 80 exhibitions of a multitude of artists from the Nordic countries, for the American Scandinavian Foundation and the American Scandinavian Society, and was known as "the fairy godmother of Scandinavian artists". For her contributions to promoting Scandinavian arts in the US, she was awarded a gold medal from the King of Sweden as well as the Finnish Order of the Lion. Elfi was also an accomplished painter and creative down to the tip of her ballet pointe toes. A tireless inspiration to so many, she loved New York unabashedly. Whether at an art opening or skiing down Fifth Avenue, she was always ready to celebrate life with a glass of champagne. She is survived by devoted daughter Anita, grandchildren Nicholas and Elsa, sister Marianne, dear relatives and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held in the fall at the Brick Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Central Park Conservancy for a plaque on the bench of her beloved husband of 52 years, Ib, or to the American Scandinavian Society for the Elfi von Kantzow Alvin Art Awards americanscandinavian.org
Published in New York Times on Jun. 21, 2020.