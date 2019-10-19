KATZ--Eli Joel. (January 12, 1937 - October 17, 2019) father of Aviva (Gary), Hillel (Elissa), and Judah (Sigal), grandfather of Rebecca, Zoe, Daniel, Miriam, William, Nitai and Lilach. Ph.D., The Johns Hopkins University, 1962. Research Oceanographer at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute (1966-78) and Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory (1979-96). Co-and Chief Editor of the Journal of Physical Oceanography (1986-96). Adjunct professor at 11 colleges (1997-2018), concluding work at Fairleigh Dickinson, Brockport, Montclair University. Recipient of the American Meteorological Society's 1995 Charles Franklin Brooks Award for Outstanding Service, honored "for long and distinguished service to the publication program of the Society as editor and chief editor of the Journal of Physical Oceanography."
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 19, 2019