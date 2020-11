Or Copy this URL to Share

NADEL--Eli Barry, of New Rochelle, NY, died on October 20, 2020 at the age of 82. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Kerry, his daughters, Jennifer Wilson and Rachel Nadel, his sons- in-law, Joseph Wilson and Todd Kolosso and his grandchildren, Kayla Wilson, Benjamin Wilson and Vivian Kolosso Nadel. Donations may be made to The New York Public Library.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store