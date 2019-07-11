ELI SCHONBERGER (1921 - 2019)
Service Information
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Bet Am Shalom Synagogue
295 Soundview Avenue
White Plains, NY
Obituary
SCHONBERGER--Eli. Mill Management, Fawn Associates et al mourn the passing of Eli Schonberger, one of the original "Magnificent Seven" of the group of Westchester homebuilders who ventured into Greenwich, CT nearly six decades ago and left the landscape truly improved by their improvements. A poster-child for the "greatest generation", Eli will be missed. We extend our sympathies to Gail Guillet, Mark (Nadine Shaoul), David (Diane), and Stuart (Carmen DiCinque) Schonberger, and to his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Published in The New York Times on July 11, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
