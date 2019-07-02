COHEN--Elias A. Although 67 years have passed since our beloved founder, Elias A. Cohen, passed away on July 2, 1952, he is still remembered with love and reverence by the thousands of deserving boys and girls who were privileged to come to his Tranquillity Farm and Camp for a few fun filled weeks each summer since July 1st, 1919. In the spirit of Noblesse Oblige his devoted family, his many loyal friends and a grateful Alumni are all helping to perpetuate his Tranquillity Camp as a living monument to this great American humanitarian. We are proud to announce that Tranquillity is now celebrating its 100th birthday. Tranquillity Camp, Inc. Earlton, NY Richard Lawrence, President



