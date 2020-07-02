1/
ELIAS COHEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ELIAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COHEN--Elias A. Although 68 years have passed since our beloved founder, Elias A. Cohen, passed away on July 2, 1952, he is still remembered with love and reverence by the thousands of deserving boys and girls who were privileged to come to his Tranquillity Farm and Camp for a few fun filled weeks each summer since July 1st, 1919. In the spirit of Noblesse Oblige his devoted family, his many loyal friends and a grateful Alumni are all helping to perpetuate his Tranquillity Camp as a living monument to this great American humanitarian. We are proud to announce that Tranquillity is now celebrating its 101st birthday. Tranquillity Camp, Inc. Earlton, NY Richard Lawrence, President


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved