MASRI--Elias. In loving memory. May 22, 1928 - April 7, 2020. On Tuesday April 07, 2020, Elias Masri passed away peacefully at his home in New York City. He is survived by his daughter Florencia Masri, his grandchildren Sofia, Alejandro, Paloma, Mateo, Tomas Y Felipe, two of his siblings, nieces and nephews, as well as countless loving friends. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. His remains will be laid to rest in Argentina.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 9, 2020