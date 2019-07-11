Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIAS SCHONBERGER. View Sign Service Information Bet AM Shalom Synagogue 295 Soundview Ave White Plains, NY 10606 Funeral 11:30 AM Bet Am Shalom Synagogue 295 Soundview Avenue White Plains , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SCHONBERGER--Elias. Died peacefully at his home in White Plains on July 10, 2019 just as he had hoped. Eli was a "great" of the greatest generation. Born on the lower East Side on March 10, 1921, Eli lived a big life of family, travel, culture and philanthropy. He attended Townsend Harris High School and graduated from CCNY/Baruch College. He enlisted in the United States Army after graduation in 1942, attended Officer's Training School and was a Captain in Company A of the QM 559th and was stationed in France. While in France, he followed a girl to the top of a mountain in St. Moritz, and discovered skiing on the way down, his beloved lifelong passion. In December 1945, he travelled to a DP camp in Furth, Germany and located his aunt and cousins who had been liberated from Auschwitz. After the War, Eli was a founder and President of Pace Advertising, from which he retired in 1986. He continued to consult, and in 1997 he applied to and was accepted by the International Executive Service Corps. He was sent to Harare, Zimbabwe for three months to aid a small advertising agency. This experience combined his love of travel with his determination to help others. A passionate, intrepid and adventurous traveller, he experienced all seven continents: the highlights of which included base camp at Mt. Everest twice, once from the Nepalese side, and then as the first group to trek from the Tibetan side - Minya Konka; and in 1967 Eli and his family of young sons camped inside the Ngorongoro Crater as part of their trip to Africa. Eli's partner in crime was his dear wife Lois, who predeceased him in 2000. Together they white-water rafted from the Snake River to the Churuh River on the border of Iraq, Iran, and Russia and danced their way from misguided adventure to dazzling operas in houses all over the world. Eli's love of travel and experience was matched by his love of alpine skiing. After a party on the Snowdance trail, that was "powered by Johnny Walker Black," he took his last run at Mount Snow, Vermont when he was 92 years old, with his children and grandchildren serving as an honor guard as they descended the mountain. Eli's love of culture guided his philanthropy; he was a patron of The Amati at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Metropolitan Opera, the New York Philharmonic, and the Jewish Museum, among other institutions. He served on many committees in White Plains government, and was a past president of the White Plains Performing Arts Center. He pioneered and was a benefactor of the Sculpture Garden at the White Plains Library as well as sculpture exhibitions at Tibbets Park. Eli is survived by his fellow adventurer of 16 years, his beloved Gail Guillet; his sons Mark (Nadine Shaoul), David (Diane), and Stuart (Carmen DiCinque); his grandchildren Zach, Alison (Mike Kovac), Scott (Lauren), Jacob, Annie, Talia, and Anica; and his great-granddaughter Mia. Please consider a contribution to New York City Opera, The Amati at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Jewish Museum or White Plains Beautification Foundation in Eli's memory. A funeral will be held at Bet Am Shalom Synagogue, 295 Soundview Avenue, White Plains, New York at 11:30am on Friday, July 12, 2019. Published in The New York Times on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

