Service Information Riverside Memorial Chapel 180 West 76th Street New York , NY 10023 (212)-362-6600 Funeral service 1:00 PM Riverside Memorial Chapel 180 West 76th Street New York , NY

INSELBUCH--Elihu. A lifelong New York City resident, Elihu Inselbuch died peacefully at his summer home on Shelter Island, NY on August 15, 2019. He was 81. Elihu is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Harriet, his sons Adam Inselbuch (Kathryn) of Chicago, Frank Inselbuch (Lenora) of Houston, TX and daughter Jessica Malasek (Jan) of Charlottesville, VA, as well as his grandchildren Jacob and Jamison Malasek and Ilana and Isaac Inselbuch. A renowned attorney of extraordinary intellect and integrity, Elihu practiced law for 55 years, the last 32 at Caplin & Drysdale, where he had a distinguished career focused on complex litigation, including asbestos creditors' rights litigation and commercial and securities fraud litigation. He was the head of the firm's bankruptcy and complex litigation groups and he served for many years as Co-Chair of the firm. Beginning in 1985, when he was first retained to represent the Asbestos Claimants' Committee in the Johns-Manville Corp. reorganization, Elihu worked closely with the asbestos plaintiffs' bar and was involved in virtually every asbestos-rela-ted bankruptcy, representing asbestos claimants' committees during the bankruptcies and then the trust advisory committees created following the bankruptcies. Throughout his career, Elihu was frequently sought after as a panelist or speaker at conferences across the country. He appeared before many state and federal courts, the United States Senate, the Watergate Special Prosecutor and the U.S. Supreme Court. Elihu was born in New York City on May 12, 1938, the son of Samson Inselbuch and Frada ("Sunny"), nee Cohan, grew up in Brooklyn, NY, attended Midwood High School (1955), Princeton University (AB, Economics - 1959), Columbia Law School (JD - 1962) and NYU School of Law (LLM, Tax - 1965). At Princeton, Elihu was a saber fencer on an Ivy League Championship team and was music director of the Triangle Club. He served as a private in the United States



