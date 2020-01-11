APPLEBY--Elinor (Elly). April 30, 1920 - January 9, 2020, died peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her family. Raised in New York, she attended Julia Richmond High School and graduated from Barnard College. Widow of William Meyer and William Appleby, she is survived by her sons Jim Meyer of Philadelphia, Christopher Meyer of San Francisco, stepson Peter Appleby of Greenwich, and their many children and grandchildren. Vivacious to the end, Elly loved bridge, travel, art, opera, golf and dressing well. She volunteered with Planned Parenthood and the Metropolitan Museum. Services at Frank E. Campbell - The Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Avenue, New York on Sunday, January 12 at 11am with reception to follow. Instead of flowers, she asks for donations to the Anti-Defamation League or .



