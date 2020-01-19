APPLEBY--Elinor. The staff of the Metropolitan Museum of Art mourn the passing of Elinor Appleby, a generous friend to The Met for over 30 years. Mrs. Appleby had a particular interest in Asian art, and she and her husband, William, were longstanding members of the Friends of Asian Art. They supported the Department of Asian Art as well as the Fund for The Met, providing funds for important acquisitions and institutional initiatives. Mrs. Appleby was also a well-loved volunteer at the Museum for over 25 years, and her warm presence at The Met will be missed. We send our condolences to her family. Mike Hearn, Douglas Dillon Chairman, Department of Asian Art



