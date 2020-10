Or Copy this URL to Share

GABRIEL--Elinor, "Elly", (nee Rosenstein). We mourn the passing of our mother, at age 95, on October 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mordecai Gabriel, mother of Alisa and Jessica, and grandmother of David Litwin, Jennifer Litwin, Adam Lauria, and Katherine Lauria. She will be deeply missed and remain in our hearts and memories forever.





