BERNON ROSENTHAL-- Elinor. Elinor Bernon Rosenthal. Former Chairman of Garelick Farms Elinor Bernon Rosenthal passed away on April 26, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born April 3, 1928 to Lillian and Israel Garelick in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, but grew up on the dairy farm her father started in Franklin, Massachusetts. At the age of 16, she enrolled at Syracuse University and graduated in three years. A month later she married Paul Bernon, the love of her life. Together they had four children - one daughter, Ronnie Bernon Gallina, and three sons, Peter M. Bernon, Alan J. Bernon and Jonathan R. Bernon. After the tragic and untimely deaths of her beloved brother Daniel, her husband Paul, and her father within a two year period, Elinor stepped in and assumed the position of Chairman of Garelick Farms in 1970. With no formal business background but a great deal of determination, she turned Garelick Farms into a leading brand in the New England marketplace. Elinor believed in giving back and the company has maintained a long history of philanthropic contributions. The YMCA in Franklin is named in honor of the Bernon family. Elinor served as a trustee at Miriam Hospital in Rhode Island, and founded the Elinor Bernon Rosenthal Complex for Lifelong Learning at Florida Atlantic University, which her children endowed on her 70th birthday. She also established the Elinor Bernon Rosenthal Distinguished Lecture Series which has hosted such luminaries as Madeleine Albright, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. Community leaders recognized Elinor's intelligence and love of words, and she was frequently asked to do speechwriting for business leaders and politicians. Elinor will be forever remembered as a woman of beauty, grace, wit and humor by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her sisters Carol Bikofsky, Jeanne (Leo) Stolbach, Nancy (Joel) Black, her children Ronnie and Bill Gallina, Peter and Kay Bernon, Alan and Carol Bernon, Jonathan and Amy Bernon, grandchildren Paul, Charles, Alex, David and Jacquelyn Bernon and Andrew and Valerie Gallina and great-grandchildren Tucker, Skylar and Bianca Bernon. She was predeceased by her brother Daniel and by husbands Lawrence Zelkind and Stanley Rosenthal. Elinor was buried on May 3, 2020 in the B'Nai Israel Cemetery in Woonsocket in a private service attended by her four children and officiated by Leslie Gutterman, Rabbi Emeritus of Temple Beth-El. Memorial donations in her name can be made to the Bernon Music Center at the Berkshire Hills Music Academy.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store