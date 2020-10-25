ELISABETH HOLSTEIN

HOLSTEN--Elisabeth. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Elisabeth Holsten, beloved mother and mother-in-law of our dear friends Ulrika and Joel-Tomas Citron, who have changed the lives of so many, especially Holocaust survivors, with their compassionate generosity and exemplary leadership within UJA and our community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Ulrika and Joel, their children Tobias, Maya and Clara, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





