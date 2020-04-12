LLOYD--Elisabeth Joy Chaplin, died peacefully on April 7, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1934 in Surrey, England. She attended Greenwich Academy and Smith College in Massachusetts. After her freshman year, she met the Reverend John Janney Lloyd and they were married in Greenwich, CT in 1953. Elisabeth supported the work of her husband's ministry in Japan, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and New York. She was an active and enthusiastic member of MJM, the Metropolitan Japanese Ministry. Elisabeth was actively involved in many organizations and church groups and was a faithful member of the Society of the Companions of the Holy Cross. Elisabeth was predeceased by her husband, the Rev. John J. Lloyd, and is survived by her children, John Lloyd, Jane Talcott, of Brooklyn, NY, ElisabethInomata, Tad Inomata, of Fort Lee, NJ, David Lloyd, of Blacksburg, Virginia, Julia Lloyd, Nicholas Marino, of Hadley, MA, and Rebecca Lloyd, Gary Green, of Carmel, NY. She was a cherished grandmother to Andrew Inomata, Margaret Inomata, Elizabeth Narvaez, James Narvaez, and Claudia Narvaez and great-grandmother to Indi Lee Inomata. As an expression of sympathy, the family encourages a donation to a local food bank or community resource, or any act of kindness that helps those struggling during this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020