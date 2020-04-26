Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELISE FEUERMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FEUERMAN--Elise. Elise Feuerman passed away peacefully in her apartment on April 14, one week before her 108th birthday. Her lifelong energy, beauty, style, intellect, and 'half-full' optimism were all a marvel to those who knew her. Living near Lake Success, the site of the first United Nations, she welcomed people from all nations into her home. Coming from a liberal heritage, she passed on this legacy of open-mindedness to her family. She learned to cook Chinese food in the 1940's and was a baker famous for her pies and cakes. With elan, she always dressed elegantly and never appeared without her signature hat. Her studied expertise and taste in interior decoration was sought by friends and later by customers for 30 years in Bloomingdales. Lured by Asian art and culture, she made many trips abroad both alone and with daughter Carol. In her 80's and 90's she attended Marymount College in the city, enjoying lively discussions and making many younger friends. She was predeceased by her husband Nathan and her beloved granddaughter and Aids Activist Alison Gertz. She leaves grieving daughters Carol Gertz and Ellin Jaffe, son-in-law Jim Jaffe, grandsons Douglas, Phillip, and Neil, great-granddaughters Hannah and Grayson, and great-grandson Nathaniel. When she passed, a bright star appeared in the sky and left the earth a little darker.



