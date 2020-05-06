QUIMBY--Elise Pickering, age 85, passed away on May 3, 2020. Known as "Weezie," she was born and raised in Richmond, VA where she attended the St. Catherine's School. She graduated from Vassar College in 1956, after which she spent her life in New York City and Bridgehampton, NY. She was a member of the Cosmopolitan Club, a supporter of several New York cultural institutions, and an active member of the Bridgehampton community. She is survived by her son, Will Pickering and his wife Francine; daughter, Brooke Pickering-Cole; stepson Edward Quimby and his wife Debbie; stepdaughter Melanie Willowheart; granddaughter Jane, step-grandchildren Kate and Anne; and her sister Ann Brooke Mason. Her intelligence, kindness, and humor will be greatly missed by all. A memorial will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to The Hampton Library myhamptonlibrary.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 6, 2020.