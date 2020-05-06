ELISE QUIMBY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ELISE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
QUIMBY--Elise Pickering, age 85, passed away on May 3, 2020. Known as "Weezie," she was born and raised in Richmond, VA where she attended the St. Catherine's School. She graduated from Vassar College in 1956, after which she spent her life in New York City and Bridgehampton, NY. She was a member of the Cosmopolitan Club, a supporter of several New York cultural institutions, and an active member of the Bridgehampton community. She is survived by her son, Will Pickering and his wife Francine; daughter, Brooke Pickering-Cole; stepson Edward Quimby and his wife Debbie; stepdaughter Melanie Willowheart; granddaughter Jane, step-grandchildren Kate and Anne; and her sister Ann Brooke Mason. Her intelligence, kindness, and humor will be greatly missed by all. A memorial will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to The Hampton Library myhamptonlibrary.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved